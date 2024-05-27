 Mumbai: Gokhale Bridge's Northern Arm Set To Open By June End, Full Completion Scheduled To March 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Gokhale Bridge's Northern Arm Set To Open By June End, Full Completion Scheduled To March 2025

Mumbai: Gokhale Bridge's Northern Arm Set To Open By June End, Full Completion Scheduled To March 2025

The BMC has imposed a penalty of Rs. 3 crore on the concerned contractor for the delay.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 11:54 PM IST
article-image
Gokhale Bridge's Northern Arm Set To Open By June End, Full Completion Scheduled To March 2025 |

Mumbai: The alignment work of Andheri's Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge with CD Barfiwala flyover is on schedule and expected to be completed within a month. So, the BMC is planning to open the northern arm of the flyover for traffic movement by the end of June, said a senior civic official. 

Read Also
Mumbai: Andheri Civic Authorities To Investigate Additional ₹10 Crore Cost Overrun In Gokhale-...
article-image

The one arm of the newly constructed east-west connector, Gokhale Bridge, was opened on February 26. However, due to the height gap of nearly six feet between the Gokhale and Barfiwala flyover, the motorists are facing inconvenience. After facing severe criticism for the blunder, the BMC undertook the alignment work of both the structures from April 14. "The disparity between both structures, previously around 1350 mm, has been significantly reduced to just 100 mm as of last week. The work is expected to be completed in the next 2- 3 days. All the work is expected to be completed by June 5, after which the remaining work involves casting and curating," said a senior civic official.

Read Also
Gokhale Bridge Delayed Again: Second Girder Launching Pushed To November 15; BMC Imposes Penalty Of...
article-image

The work is carried out under the supervision of experts from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT- B) and Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI). Meanwhile, the launching of girders and completion of work including surfacing of the railway portion on the southern arm of the Andheri's Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge has been pushed back to November 15. The civic body has allowed the extension of five and half months for the contractor on Monday. So, the entire Gokhale bridge will now be open for traffic only by March 31, 2025. However, the BMC has also imposed a penalty of Rs. 3 crore on the concerned contractor for the delay. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Gokhale Bridge's Northern Arm Set To Open By June End, Full Completion Scheduled To March...

Mumbai: Gokhale Bridge's Northern Arm Set To Open By June End, Full Completion Scheduled To March...

Mumbai Crime: How Hair Strands, Blood Drops Led Cops To Killers Of Salon Employee

Mumbai Crime: How Hair Strands, Blood Drops Led Cops To Killers Of Salon Employee

Mumbai: Leaks In Newly Opened Coastal Road Tunnel Raise Safety Concerns

Mumbai: Leaks In Newly Opened Coastal Road Tunnel Raise Safety Concerns

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: Hindi, Marathi boost Performance Of High Schoolers

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: Hindi, Marathi boost Performance Of High Schoolers

BMC Acts Against Oversized Hoardings, Removes 14 Oversized Billboards From GRP Premises

BMC Acts Against Oversized Hoardings, Removes 14 Oversized Billboards From GRP Premises