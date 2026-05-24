Mumbai-Goa Highway Four-Laning Project Picks Up Pace; Key Bridges Likely To Ease Traffic Snarls Before Monsoon

Mumbai: The long-pending four-laning work on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway has moved into its final stage, with several flyovers and major bridges in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts nearing completion. The completion of these structures is expected to ease traffic congestion on the busy highway, particularly ahead of the monsoon, when delays and bottlenecks often worsen.

According to a report by Sakalmedia, the new flyover structure in Chiplun city has reached 98.7 per cent completion, with efforts being made to finish the work before or around the beginning of the monsoon. The authority has also stated that most of the stalled bridge and flyover works are now in their last phase and are expected to be opened for traffic by the end of June 2026.

However, despite the official target, there are doubts over whether the deadline will be met. Several important bridges and flyovers are still incomplete, and the pace of the remaining work has raised concerns that the completion timeline may be missed once again.

Among the major works, the Bavandi bridge on the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg border has been fully completed and is already open for smooth traffic movement. The Sangameshwar bridge is around 98 per cent complete and is expected to be finished by the end of May 2026. The Akherpali flyover has reached 95 per cent completion, while the crucial Nivali flyover is around 90 per cent complete, with the remaining work targeted for completion by June-end.

The Lanja flyover, meanwhile, is around 85 per cent complete, and authorities have planned to finish the remaining work by the end of June. Once completed, these flyovers and bridges are expected to play a major role in reducing traffic jams and accidents on the Mumbai-Goa highway, which has long remained a major concern for commuters and transporters.

Despite the claims made by the highway authorities, the works at Nivali, Lanja, Chiplun and Sangameshwar are still understood to be pending in parts, reported Sakal Media. This has led to concerns that the deadline for opening all structures may be pushed further. Attempts were reportedly made to contact the Superintendent Engineer of the Public Works Department for clarification, but there was no response.

As per the current status, the Bavandi bridge has been completed and opened for traffic. The Chiplun flyover is 98.7 per cent complete and is likely to be ready by June 2026, while the Sangameshwar bridge is 98 per cent complete and expected by May 2026. The Akherpali flyover is 95 per cent complete, the Nivali flyover is 90 per cent complete, and the Lanja flyover is 85 per cent complete, with all three targeted for completion by June 2026.

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