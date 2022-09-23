Mumbai: Glitch leads to cancellation of 36 local trains on Central Railway main line

Commuters got of trains and began walking on the track; locals were bunched due to glitch in signalling system at Dadar | Twitter

As many as 36 local trains on Central Railway's (CR) main line, were cancelled while over hundred were delayed up to 30 minutes due to a technical glitch in the signalling system at CR's Dadar station on Thursday morning.

Hundreds of Mumbaikars reported late to their respective work places due to the problem. Moreover, several commuters were seen walking on the track. As per CR spokesperson, the problem was reported at around 6 am and was completely resolved at 8.20 am.

“During the period, the trains were running on 'A' marker. 'A' markers indicate the driver such signal is automatic and he has to pass the stretch at a restricted speed with caution. Before crossing the signal, train driver needs to stop the train and observe the situation,” said a CR official, adding this led to bunching of trains, especially on up fast line.

“Due to this problem 36 local trains of the main line, were cancelled while over hundred were delayed up to 30 minutes,” said an official of CR, while spokesperson of CR said, trains were running up to 30 minutes behind the schedule in morning, after that they were gradually back on track.

According to sources, due to the disruption, the crowd in trains and on railway stations swelled during the morning rush hours. However passengers said that trains were running behind the schedule till evening.

“The 6.18 pm CSMT Dombivli AC local departed from CSMT around 15 minutes late and reached Dombivli almost 20 minutes behind the schedule,” said Sushma Chavan, a frequent traveller. In the morning her train was late by over 30 minutes late, she added.

Another passenger Shrikant Jadhav of Thane said, “I reached office almost one hour late because my train was halted near Matunga for around 45 minutes.”

Another frequent commuter Savitri Verma, a resident of Kalwa said, “My train was halted between the Sion and Matunga, after waiting for more than 30 minutes most of the passengers started walking on the track.”

The CR claimed that the announcement regarding the technical glitch was on. However, passengers claimed that hundreds of passengers who were stranded in trains were forced to walk on the track because there was no clarity about the approximate time of restoration of the problem. “I was one of them,” said Vijay Kant, a resident of Dombivli who works with a Dadar-based hospital.