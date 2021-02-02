Mumbai girls Komal Jain and Rajvi Nathvani top CA final exam

Mumbai: Two students from the city, Komal Jain and Rajvi Nathvani, are among the top 3 scorers in the all-India chartered accountancy (CA) final examination, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. Jain secured the first rank in India with 600 marks, while Nathvani secured the third rank with 587 marks out of 800. The second rank was secured by Mudit Agrawal from Surat, Gujarat, who secured 589 marks.

Jain, a 22-year-old resident of Ghatkopar, who secured the All India Rank (AIR) one, said, "I did not at all expect that I would be the all-India topper. The syllabus for CA exams is vast, so I had prepared a study plan, computing minute details such as how much syllabus to cover, how many hours of daily study were required and the number of chapters to be completed every week."

A BCom graduate from RA Podar College, Matunga, Jain plans to work in the corporate sector. "I was positive about scoring good marks. The Covid-19 pandemic made the situation difficult because our exams, which were supposed to be conducted in May 2020 were postponed multiple times and were finally conducted in November. I now want to work in the corporate sector," she declares.

While Nathvani, a 22-year-old resident of Kandivli, who secured AlR 3 said, "I still cannot believe that I have stood third in the whole country. I had taken five-and-a-half months' leave from my articleship in order to prepare for the exam. I stuck to a thorough plan, with dedicated study hours every day."

Nathvani has completed her BCom degree from NM College, Vile Parle. "The CA final exam is a tough one, so those preparing to appear should just focus on themselves. I would only discuss with one or two friends because talking to many people would add to the confusion. I want to work as a management consultant or in the financial sector."

In the exams based on the old syllabus of the CA final exam, the first three ranks were bagged by Essakiraj A from Salem and Sripriya R from Chennai, both from Tamil Nadu, and Mayank Singh from Jaipur, Rajasthan, respectively.

The CA final exams were held between November and December 2020 in the offline format. According to information shared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), 4,179 of the 32,542 candidates who appeared in Group 1, passed, while 8,643 of 27,907 candidates were successful in Group 2 in the new syllabus.

Under the old syllabus, 2,145 of the 12,026 candidates in Group 1 passed, while 5,442 of 17,132 candidates did so in Group 2.