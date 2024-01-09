Mumbai: Ghatkopar Couple's Mysterious Death Continues To Baffle Authorities 10 Months On

Representative Image

The cause of death behind the mysterious death of a couple in Ghatkopar is yet to be uncovered, and it’s been 10 months and two days since they were found dead in their locked house’s bathroom amid Holi celebrations on March 8, 2023. At this point, murder, suffocation, death due to external injuries, poisoning – all have been ruled out behind the death of the couple.

The deceased – Deepak Shah, 44, and Tina Shah, 39, – residents of Kukreja Palace in Ghatkopar East, had gone to celebrate Holi in Juhu on March 8. They returned in the afternoon on the same day to their house. Some family members had tried to contact them throughout the rest of the day but received no response from the Shahs, post which they went into the house using a spare key. To their surprise, both Deepak and Tina were found lying in the bathroom, naked. After the police reached the spot, the couple were taken to Rajawadi Hospital where they declared the two dead.

Post-mortem report finds no bruises on the bodies

In the post-mortem report by Rajawadi Hospital, they found no bruises or injuries on either of their bodies. There were no signs of force, suffocation, choking, or anything that would suggest murder by an external force, the police had revealed the same month. Despite several speculations like a gas leak from the geyser installed in the bathroom, or bhaang poisoning that they consumed during Holi celebrations, the police unsubstantiated it all saying that they would declare the cause of death based on the forensic reports. The couple’s viscera, stomach wash, vomit particles and blood samples were sent to Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory for forensic examination, however, in August last year, FSL ruled out poisoning as the cause of death as well.

'There has been no response'



The FPJ learnt that FSL’s report was sent to the doctors at Rajawadi who first conducted the post mortem, but the latter is yet to find a conclusion out of it. According to police officials at Pant Nagar police station, who are investigating the case, they have been checking with the hospital authorities almost ‘every week’, and yet there is no update on the final ‘cause of death’ report. “Anything and everything will be said or declared once we receive the final report from the hospital. Despite pressuring them into releasing the report on a priority basis, and even sending them a reminder, there has been no response,” said a senior official, adding that a week ago yet another reminder was sent to the hospital authorities to finalise the report.



“We are positive that the reports may come out by this month, and the anxiety behind the cause of the death will be put at ease. We are making efforts for the truth to come out,” added the official.