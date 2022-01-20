Mumbai: Getting permanent driving licence will be easier in Island City now

Getting a permanent driving licence will be easier in Island City as Tardeo RTO has now increased its infrastructure to conduct 903 driving skill tests daily. Currently Tardev RTO could carry out only 630 driving skill tests on a day.

"December 2021 totol 18828 learning licence issued by the Tardev RTO several of them ( whose learning licences issued in the first half of the December 2021) still waiting for permanent license" said an officials of Tardev RTO adding that currently hundreds of persons waiting for their turn for the test of driving skill to get permanent license.

"We hope very soon waiting list of permanent driving seekers at Tardev RTO will be reduced and getting permanent driving licence will becomeeasier" said officials adding that increase in the capacity of driving skill test will be definitely proved helpfully for permanent driving licence seekers.



" Currently you will have to book an appointment with the competent authority for the test or forego the test as per the new rules from the transport ministry, but due to limited capacity of driving skill test facilities getting slot for driving test is not easy at Tardev RTO . Within few minutes after opening all slots are booked" said an transport department official adding that from January 24 facilities for driving skill test for issuing permanent driving licence at Tardev RTO will be increased by almost 50 percent.



"As of now Tardev RTO has facilities of daily 639 driving skill test but from coming 24th January it will be increased up to 903 test daily" said Bharat Kalaskar regional transport officer of Tardev RTO.

Currently only one driving test track for two wheelers is available at Tardev RTO , from January 24, one more driving test track for two wheelers will be added . Apart from that two test track for four wheelers is already available.



"Once you apply for a permanent driving license, you will have to undergo a test if you haven’t taken a driving course from a government accredited-training centre. When you are through with this process, you will get a receipt which will act as your driving license till the actual copy reaches by speed post" said a senior officer of state transport department adding that after getting a learners’ license, an individual can apply for a permanent driving license after a period of 30 days.



A person can apply for a permanent driving license within a period of 180 days from the issuance of the learners’ license. Individuals who successfully undertake the driving course at a training centre will be exempted from having to schedule a driving test with any RTO when applying for their license.

Applications for new diving licenses can now be made online by visiting the website sarathi.parivahan.gov.in from where you can select your state and you will be directed to an online portal to apply.

For permanent license, a person will need to submit an application form called Form 4, that can be downloaded from the website. In addition, the individual should have a learners’ license for the class of vehicle for which the permanent license is applied. You will also have to submit the fee for the particular license applied for, as per list on the official website

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 09:04 PM IST