Mumbai Gets New Super-Speciality Liver Clinic At Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital |

Mumbai: To address the rising trend of liver diseases in India, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital inaugurated a super-speciality liver clinic with a facility of an intensive care unit. It will offer treatment for all types of hepatitis, and other liver-related complications. The event witnessed the participation of Kokilaben Hospital Chairperson Tina Ambani and renowned hepatologists who shared insights on advances in the treatment of liver diseases.

About Chronic Liver Disease

Chronic liver disease (CLD) is now recognised as a public health priority accounting for over two million deaths globally every year. Mortality from liver disease results predominantly from liver cirrhosis, acute liver failure and liver cancer. In India, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and alcoholic liver disease are emerging as important causes of CLD due to changes in lifestyle and social customs. However, hepatitis B still remains the major cause of CLD and liver cancer, while hepatitis C is showing a decreasing trend because of an effective National Viral hepatitis Control Programme. hepatitis E is the most common cause of acute hepatitis and acute liver failure in India, despite advances in hygiene practices and the sewage treatment.

Dr Somnath Chattopadhyay, head of Kokilaben's hepato-pancreato-biliary surgery and liver transplant department, said, “This clinic will help in the diagnosis, treatment and management of a multitude of liver diseases. Studies show that around 38% of Indians have a fatty liver or metabolic dysfunction associated with steatotic liver disease. The disease is often unrecognised since it does not cause symptoms in the early stage.