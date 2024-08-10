Mumbai Gets Over 83% Rainfall So Far This Monsoon, 6% More Than 2023

Representational Image | File

Mumbai has an average rainfall of 80.70 percent this monsoon so far, with city area is receiving more rainfall than the suburbs. As per the information provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai has received more rainfall this monsoon compared to 2023.

The heavy downpour has also resulted in sufficient storage of water in the reservoirs supplying drinking water to the city. Out of seven reservoirs, five have reached its full capacity so far, and it is expected that rest two will also overflow with the rainfall in the remaining days on the monsoon season. The over flowing is important to avoid water cuts in summer season.

The data provided by BMC shows that Mumbai has received better rainfall this monsoon compared to last year. As of August 9, 2024, Colaba centre registered rainfall of 2,026 mm and Santacruz centre registered 2,229.9 mm rainfall. On the same day last year, Colaba had registered 1,760.6 mm and Santacruz had registered 2,339.9 mm rainfall.

In terms of percentage, Colaba has received 83.66 percent rainfall so far and Santacruz has received 86.13 percent rainfall. On the same day last year, Colaba had received 77.08 percent and Santacruz had received 84.05 percent rainfall.

Following the heavy rainfall this monsoon, as of morning of August 9, the seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai have stored 13,25,100 million litres of water. On the same day last the reservoirs water level had reached only to 11,84,861 million litres. The seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai are- Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tanda, Tulsi, Bhatsa and Vihar.

As per the data provided by the civic body as of August 9, water levels at the seven reservoirs are- at Upper Vaitarna - 1,90,884 million litres, Modak Sagar- 1,28,925 million litres, Tansa- 1,43,887 million litres, Middle Vaitarna- 1,86,358 million litres, Bhatsa- 6,39,303 million litres, Vihar- 23,698 million litres, Vihar- 27,689 million litres and Tulsi has reached to 8,046 million litres.