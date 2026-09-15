Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2026: 24,631 Ganesh Idols Immersed By 9 PM After One-And-A-Half-Day Festivities

A volunteer immerses Lord Ganesha idol in an artificial pond during the one-and-half day Ganpati immersion, at Dadar, in Mumbai on Tuesday, 15 September 2026 | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, September 15, 2026: Amid chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya", over 24,600 Lord Ganesh idols, mostly household ones, were immersed in different water bodies by devotees until 9 pm on Tuesday in Mumbai on the first immersion day of the 12-day festival, which began a day earlier.

No untoward incident was reported during the idol immersions after the one-and-a-half days of worship of the deity, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

A volunteer immerses Lord Ganesha idol in an artificial pond during the one-and-half day Ganpati immersion, at Dadar, in Mumbai on Tuesday, 15 September 2026 | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Arrangements At Immersion Sites

The civic body has made adequate arrangements for devotees at immersion sites, including artificial ponds, across the metropolis.

According to figures shared by the officials, the immersions included 110 idols of public Ganesh mandals and 24,521 household ones (total 24,631). As many as 600 Hartalika (Goddess Parvati) idols were also immersed, taking the total number of immersions recorded till 9 pm to 25,231.

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Immersion Traditions Continue

According to different traditions, idols of Lord Ganesh are immersed one-and-a-half days, five, seven and on the last day of the festival.

The 12-day festival will culminate on Anant Chaturdashi, which falls on September 25 this year, when idols will be immersed in water bodies after taking out colourful processions.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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