Mumbai: Ganja worth ₹ 10 lakh seized; one held

A 34 year-old man was nabbed moments before passing on a drug consignment worth ₹ 10 lakh. The suspect was identified as Bhagatsingh Rathod from Rajasthan.

According to the Malwani police, the patrol team spotted Rathod moving suspiciously with a bag near Kalyan Nagar. Upon questioning, the man tried to run but was overpowered. Further checking led to the discovery of 18 kg of ganja.

“He revealed that he had come to Mumbai to supply the contraband. But was caught before he could deliver it,” said the police official.

A case has been booked against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Further probe is on to find out how the drug was procured.