Mumbai: 'Friend' who stole ₹74 lakh from ex-corporator's home held within 12 Hours

Less than 12 hours after he broke into former Congress corporator’s house in Mira Road and decamped with cash amounting more than Rs.74 lakh and valuables worth Rs. 12,000, the 46-year-old thief was arrested by a team from the crime branch unit (zone I) attached to the Mira Bhayandar -Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on Tuesday.

The accused, who has been identified as-Sanjeev Sadanand Singh (46), turned out to be the ex-corporator’s close acquaintance who was apparently privy to the complainants movement and presence of cash.

According to the police, the incident was reported from former Congress corporator- Rajeev Mehra’s row house in the Sheetal Nagar area of Mira Road between 10 am to 8 pm on Monday.

Apart from being the corporator of the area, Mehra runs a television cable and internet network distribution agency. Mehra was out for some work and the house was vacant at the time of incident.

How cops nabbed the accused

The crime branch team led by Police Inspector- Avinash Kurhade was directed to conduct parallel investigations into the case. “The accused was the first person with whom the complainant had shared about the theft. However, while checking the footage captured by the CCTV cameras, we found Singh’s movement suspicious. Suspecting an inside hand, we detained him for questioning and he spilled the beans.” Kurhade said.

The accused apparently gained access from the terrace of the row house as the latches of the door were found to be broken. Apart from recovering the entire stolen booty, the police also found the grinder machine and hammer which were used to break-open the doors. "I am really thankful to the MBVV police which swiftly acted and solved the case within 12 hours," said Mehra.