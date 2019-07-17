Mumbai: Friend who assaulted model at Andheri resto arrested

Mumbai: The friend who assaulted model for the second time in seven months was arrested by Saki Naka Police on Tuesday morning from Versova.

The arrested accused, Shoaib Shaikh (32), had physically assaulted the model, leaving her bleeding at an Andheri-based restaurant on July 8. Shaikh was produced in a local magistrate court on Tuesday and was remanded to a day's police custody.

Kishore Sawant, the senior inspector of the Saki Naka police station said, Shaikh was arrested from Versova area early on Tuesday morning after he was seen roaming in the area.

"Shaikh was hiding at his friend's house and was evading arrest since the incident occurred on July 8. He has confessed of his crimes and was produced in Andheri court on Tuesday. He was sent to police custody for a day," said Sawant.

In January, a similar incident had occurred when the duo were at a private party and Shaikh had assaulted the model, who had also lodged a police complaint then.

According to police sources, the Saki Naka police had booked Shaikh for allegedly assaulting his female friend over a petty argument for the second time this year. Shaikh was earlier arrested in January for the same offence, but this time he had absconded ever since the incident on July 8.

“The complainant, a model by profession, had gone out with Shaikh for dinner at a restaurant in Andheri last week. In the midst of dinner, an argument broke out between them and Shaikh hurled abuses and physically assaulted her.

When she called for help as she was profusely bleeding, the restaurant staff rushed to her aid, but were threatened them as he continued to assault her,” said a senior police inspector.

Afterwards, he went home, leaving her behind. She then approached Saki Naka police and registered a case against Shaikh for assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (354), assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe (354b), intentional insult (504) and voluntarily causing hurt (323), said police.