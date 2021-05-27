Mumbai: Friend caught collecting bribe for BMC engineer over illegal construction remanded in ACB custody

Mumbai: A sessions court on Wednesday remanded to police custody a man who was caught red-handed while collecting a bribe of Rs. 50,000 for his friend and assistant engineer with the city civic body’s Building and Factory department in exchange for not taking action over an illegal construction.

The accused Abdul Khan, who works as a fabricator was produced before the court, which remanded him in police custody for two days Additional Public Prosecutor Ramesh Siroya said.

Khan was caught in a trap laid by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Assistant engineer Santhosh Pawar is attached to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) P North ward’s Building and Factory department is at large.