Mumbai: Free civic-run library in IC Colony in Borivali from Dec 27

IC Colony in Borivali will soon get a civic-run library for school and college students and those preparing for competitive exams. The project has been initiated by Tejasvee Ghosalkar, the local corporator from Ward number 1 (Dahisar East), and will be inaugurated on December 27. The access to books in this library will be free of cost.

Ghosalkar has appealed to citizens to donate their old books that can be reused by the needy. “The library will cater those who can’t afford to buy books physically or online. We want to provide reading content and literature to all school and college students, and those appearing for competitive exams. Even the general public can use them,” said Ghosalkar, adding that there will also be reference books available at the library. “We are looking forward to donations from a large number of people,” Ghosalkar added.

A book merchant, Jiten Parmar, will coordinate with people who wish to donate books and drop them at the Shiv Sena office in IC Colony. Parmar said, “We are also starting an e-library along with an offline/physical library.”

With an eye on elections, political parties are coming up with welfare schemes to woo voters, and free libraries are just one of them. Last week the E-ward, comprising Byculla and Mazgaon, had floated a tender to procure four vehicles under the proposed library scheme that will kick off early next year. The total cost of the project is nearly Rs 2 crore, with each van costing Rs 45 lakh.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 10:38 AM IST