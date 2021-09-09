Mumbai: Fraudsters promise man GM's job, dupe him of ₹3.15 lakh

The N M Joshi Marg police on Tuesday registered an offence of cyber cheating after a senior manager of a pharmaceutical company was duped of ₹ 3.15 lakh by cyber fraudsters.

The victim was lured into the trap by being offered a job of General Manager (GM) in a reputed company. The fraudsters made him to pay for various charges.

According to the police, the 47-year-old victim, a resident of Lower Parel was looking to change his job and subsequently uploaded his resume on a job portal. A few months back, one Karan Singh contacted him and offered him a post of GM at three different companies, one was located in Worli, Mumbai while the other two were in Aurangabad and Bangaluru.



When the victim chose Mumbai,Singh told him to open an enrolment account and charged him ₹ 5,000. Later, the accused also conducted the victim's online interview, later he started demanding money on various charges and in the name of processing fees.



In the next couple of months, the victim ended up paying a total of ₹ 3.15 lakh. I'm every email, Singh was assured that the money will be returned after placements.



However, the victim did not get any job. It was then he started demanding his money back it was then Singh stopped entertaining victim's calls. The victim realised his mistake and approached the police.



We have registered an offence of cheating along with relevant sections of Information Technology (IT) Act and investigation is underway, said an officer from the NM Joshi Marg police station. We have also asked the banks to freeze the accounts in which the victim had deposited money, we are also seeking the call details of Singh, said officials.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 12:26 AM IST