Mumbai: Fraudster posing as customer care representative dupes banker of Rs 3.49 lakh

A 43-year-old banker from Byculla becomes a latest victim of cyber fraud when fraudster posing a customer care representative of her mobile service provider duped her off ₹3.49 lakh. The fraudster lured her into trap on the pretext of updating her KYC details, said police.

On Sunday morning, the banker received a text message from unknown number asking her to update her documents with mobile service provider, otherwise her number will be blocked, stated in the message. A contact number was also provided in the message for assistance.

As she made the call, one Avinash Singh answered the call and said that he was a customer care representative of her mobile service provider and assured to help her in update her Know Your Customer (KYC) details. The complainant's mobile number would be blocked if KYC is not updated and he won't be held responsible for it, stated Singh.

He then asked her to download 'Quicksupport' application from Google Play Store and filled the details in the app. Singh later asked her to make recharge of ₹20 online towards KYC updation.

As the complainant entered all her card details and made the payment of ₹20, she was shocked to found ₹1 lakh had been debited from her account. She asked Singh about the transaction who assured to return they money and asked her to share app's ID and asked her to allow him access of her phone through app.

As she allowed him the access, another ₹2.49 lakh were withdrawn from her account, realising her mistake she contacted the bank and blocked her card before approaching the police.

After we received her complaint we have registered a First Information Report under sections 419 (cheating by personation and 420 (cheating) along with Information Technology act sections 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resources), said police.

We have also asked the bank to provide us account details in which victim's money was deposited while we are also in touch with mobile service provider to obtain call data record of the accused.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 07:52 PM IST