Mumbai: Fraudster Dupes Senior Citizen Of Over ₹23,000 On Pretext Of Providing Pension Scheme

A senior citizen, who had attended a camp organized by a local BJP leader in Bhandup, was duped by one of the volunteers.

The camp was conducted at Khadi Machine Circle in Bhandup West, by BJP worker Nikita Ghadigaonkar, where they were distributing Ayushman Bharat Health Card (ABHA) for the locals. The camp was organized from November 3 to 6. The victim, a 65-year-old, attended the camp to get his ABHA card and its golden card where he met a man named Rajesh Kumar Sharma.

Scamster asks victim for KYC details

Sharma assured the victim to provide a pension scheme to him and his 63-year-old wife. Sharma, in order to complete the formalities, asked the victim to provide his senior citizenship card, Aadhar Card, Pan Card and a blank cheque. When asked why the blank cheque, Sharma replied saying that it’s just part of the formalities, and it would be handed over after the due process.

Sharma noticed that the victim had undergone a surgery on his face, and asked him to provide the papers of his surgery in order to make a Unique Disability ID for him. Sharma took all the document’s xerox copy and assured to get back to him. He even asked for an advance payment of ₹1000 from the victim, which the latter provided. Along with all these documents, Sharma made the victim sign on a black paper, which was supposedly a no-objection certificate that said the victim had requested an ABHA card for himself.

Eight to 10 days later, after the victim couldn’t reach Sharma, went to his bank to update his passbook. He noticed that a transaction of amount ₹23,000 was made from his account under the name of one Mr. Ghanshyam Mishra. The victim suspected some foul play and decided to approach the police, and subsequently a case was registered at the Bhandup police station.

In his statement to the police, the victim said that during the 8 to 10 days period, Mishra kept demanding money from him on the pretext of completing the official formalities. In total, Mishra took a sum of ₹26,120 from the victim on various pretext.

Investigation underway

The Bhandup police, in the FIR, have mentioned Sharma and Mishra as wanted accused, but sources confirmed that it might be forged names. They have initiated a probe in the matter. Sections including 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (forgery), 479 (property mark) among others have been slapped on the two accused.