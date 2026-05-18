Mumbai Fraud: Widow, Sister Cheated Of ₹7 Crore In Fake Loan Assistance Racket; Case Registered

Bangur Nagar Police investigate a ₹7 crore GST fraud case involving forged invoices and misuse of company credentials in Malad West | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 18: The Bangur Nagar Police have booked an individual for allegedly cheating a widow and her sister of Rs 7 crore under the pretext of providing financial help and facilitating loans.

The accused, Bharat Singh alias Jony, allegedly misused the widow’s company GST login, Aadhaar card, PAN card and mobile number, and forged invoices to cheat the victims as well as the government. The case was registered on May 17.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Soniya Ambawat, 43, resides in Malad West with her 16-year-old son and her sister, Disha Zaveri. She has been operating a catering business since May 23, 2025, with the assistance of her sister. Her company, ‘Tangy Tidbits Ins.’, is located in Malad West.

Accused allegedly gained family’s trust

Her husband, Anil Ambawat, was engaged in the footwear business in Sangli and frequently visited Mumbai to meet her and their son. In June 2025, Anil introduced her to the accused, Bharat Singh, stating that he would help facilitate loans and assist in operating the catering business. However, on October 30, 2025, Anil Ambawat suddenly died due to a heart attack.

After her husband’s death, Singh allegedly assured the complainant and her sister that he would help them with the child’s education fees and daily expenses, thereby gaining their trust.

GST credentials allegedly misused

Subsequently, under the pretext of facilitating loans, Singh allegedly obtained the complainant company’s login credentials, GST details, OTPs, Aadhaar card, PAN card and mobile SIM card.

He then allegedly started operating the company’s GST account and carried out fake transactions and forged invoices, resulting in pending GST dues of Rs 7 crore in the company’s name. Whenever the complainant raised queries regarding GST-related issues, Singh allegedly assured her that she would not suffer any losses.

On May 6, 2026, GST officer Nahid Khan contacted the complainant and informed her that GST dues amounting to Rs 7 crore were pending in the company’s name. Subsequently, she and her sister approached the Bangur Nagar Police and lodged a cheating complaint against the accused.

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Police register cheating case

The police have registered a case under Section 318(4) (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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