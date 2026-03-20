Mumbai Fraud News: Swiss Retiree Duped Of ₹9.65 Lakh In Fake Gas Connection Scam In Goregaon | Representational Image

A 77-year-old Swiss citizen lost ₹9.65 lakh in an online scam while staying at his Goregaon West residence. The victim, Sumanbhai Rathod, a retired World Trade Organization employee, had arrived in Mumbai with his wife for a four-month stay starting November 17, 2025.

Fake Gas Disconnection Alert

On March 17 at around 6:20 pm, Rathod received a WhatsApp message warning that his gas connection would be disconnected the same night unless he contacted an official. The message appeared genuine, carrying a company name and logo.

APK File Used To Execute Fraud

After responding, he received a call from a person posing as an officer. The caller sent a malicious APK file and initiated a video call, convincing Rathod to share personal details under the pretext of updating billing information.

₹9.65 Lakh Withdrawn From Account

The fraudster obtained his debit card details and OTPs, following which ₹9.65 lakh was siphoned off from his account.

Complaint Filed, Probe Underway

Upon realising the fraud, Rathod alerted his bank, contacted the cyber helpline, and filed a police complaint. A case has been registered against unidentified persons, and an investigation is underway.

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