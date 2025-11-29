Mumbai Fraud: Father–Son Trio Booked For Cheating Lawyer And Builder Of ₹1.30 Crore In Loan Scam

Kalachowki Police register a case after an advocate and builder were allegedly cheated of Rs 1.30 crore in a loan fraud | Representative Image

Mumbai, Nov 29: The Kalachowki police have registered a case against Shekhar alias Khanderao Sonar, his son Shreyas Sonar, and nephew Dhiraj Mule for allegedly cheating Adv. Vandana Yashwant Patil, 64, and her client Hasmukhbhai Govindbhai Patel, 50, by promising to secure a Rs 100-crore loan and collecting Rs 1.30 crore from them.

Complainant Is a Legal Advisor from Lalbaug

According to the FIR, complainant Adv. Vandana Patil, a resident of Lalbaug, Mumbai, works as a legal advisor for various builders and companies. In December 2022, her client Hasmukh Patel, a builder from Kalyan, approached her for help in securing financial assistance for his construction project.

Patil Contacts Acquaintance Who Introduces Sonar

Adv. Patil then contacted an acquaintance in Kharegaon, Thane, who introduced her to Shekhar Sonar, claiming he could arrange loans. In January 2023, Patil and Patel visited Sonar’s residence, where they met his wife Poonam, son Shreyas, and relative Dhiraj Mule.

Patel presented details of his Patel Colossal Project near Birla College, Kalyan, and explained the financial difficulties he was facing. Sonar said he would first inspect the project and then discuss further.

Sonar Claims He Can Secure Loan Within Days

A few days later, Sonar emailed Patel asking for complete property details, which Patel provided. In February 2023, Sonar visited Adv. Patil’s Lalbaug residence and claimed he could secure the loan within 8–10 days.

To build trust, he told them that he and his relatives ran a finance firm named Kamakshi Enterprises, allegedly capable of providing loans up to Rs 1200 crore. He even showed a purported letter on State Bank of India letterhead, bearing what appeared to be an SBI seal, stating that Kamakshi Enterprises could facilitate loan approval.

Loan Request Made; Commission Settled at Rs 1.30 Crore

Patel requested a Rs 100-crore loan, and Sonar demanded 3% commission—Rs 3 crore. As Patil and Patel said they could not afford such an amount, Sonar lowered his demand to Rs 1.30 crore, which he insisted must be paid in advance.

Money Raised and Allegedly Handed Over to Sonar

Patel arranged Rs 90 lakh, while Adv. Patil raised Rs 40 lakh by selling her gold jewellery, and the entire Rs 1.30 crore was allegedly handed over to Sonar. After delaying the matter for several days, Sonar later informed them that the loan would not be sanctioned. When asked to return the money, he allegedly avoided repayment.

Cheques Issued, Then Suspicion Arises

Following persistent demands, Sonar issued two cheques—one dated 20 September 2024 for Rs 1.30 crore and another for Rs 39,000. Later, on 20 December 2024, he issued another cheque for Rs 1.30 crore in the name of Shri Samarth Enterprises. However, Adv. Patil became suspicious, noting that no such enterprise could legally offer loan services.

Sonar Refuses Documents; More Complaints Surface

When she asked Sonar to provide documents related to the SBI contract or Kamakshi Enterprises, he refused and did not return the money. Adv. Patil later learned that Sonar had allegedly cheated several others in a similar manner. She then lodged a formal complaint.

Case Registered and Transferred to Kalachowki Police

Following preliminary inquiry, the Thane police registered the case at the Naupada Police Station and later transferred it to the Kalachowki Police Station for further investigation.

BNS Sections Applied; Probe Continues

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and further investigation is underway, police said.

