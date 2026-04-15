Mumbai Fraud: Elderly Powai Woman Duped Of ₹1.71 Crore By Tenant Couple In Investment And Tax Refund Scam

Powai police probe fraud case where tenant couple allegedly siphoned funds from senior citizen’s accounts | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 15, 2026: The Powai police have registered a case of alleged financial fraud worth Rs 1.71 crore against a tenant couple, Mohitkumar Bisu and his wife Sushma Gurung, for cheating a 76-year-old woman under the pretext of business investment and income tax refunds.

Tenant builds trust through rental arrangement

According to the FIR, the complainant, Priya Prem Swaroop, a retired private company employee residing in Chandivali, was approached by Bisu, her tenant, who allegedly convinced her to invest in a rice trading business promising lucrative returns.

Bisu had rented her flat in Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, along with his wife in August 2022 through a broker. After the initial two-year agreement ended in 2024, the lease was extended for another year.

Alleged fake business setup

Police said that in 2023, Bisu proposed a business partnership and gained the victim’s trust. He allegedly created a firm named Dempo Enterprises using her brother’s name and got her signature on a business agreement, which he neither signed himself nor shared a copy of with her.

Investment without returns

Between December 2023 and January 2024, Priya reportedly invested Rs 36.5 lakh in the business. However, she received no returns, with Bisu repeatedly delaying payments on the pretext that profits had not yet materialised.

Fraud linked to property sale and tax claim

The FIR further states that Priya had sold two of her properties, one in Bengaluru and another near Hiranandani Hospital, receiving around Rs 1.90 crore. She had paid Rs 24 lakh as income tax on the transaction.

Bisu allegedly exploited this information and offered to help her recover the tax amount, claiming additional expenses would be required for the process.

Trusting him, Priya agreed. However, Bisu neither helped recover the tax nor returned any investment. Instead, he allegedly obtained access to her mobile banking credentials and transferred funds from her accounts.

Funds siphoned through multiple accounts

Police allege that, taking advantage of her senior citizen status, Bisu transferred a total of Rs 1.71 crore from her bank accounts into his firm, Vaishnav Enterprises, and his wife’s account via cheques and online NEFT transactions. He is also accused of misusing her Axis Bank credit card through auto-debit facilities.

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Case registered, probe underway

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and further investigation is underway.

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