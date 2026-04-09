Mumbai Fraud: 35-Year-Old Chembur Man Booked For ₹3.25 Lakh Scam Promising Song Collaboration With Singer Kailash Kher

Accused allegedly duped lyricist with false promise of song recording with Kailash Kher | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 9: The Park Site police have registered a case against a 35-year-old Chembur resident for allegedly cheating a lyricist of Rs 3.25 lakh by falsely promising to arrange a song recording with noted singer Kailash Kher.

According to the FIR, the accused, Premal Praful Mehta, 35, a resident of Tilaknagar, Chembur, allegedly lured lyricist Chaitanya Govind Kanhaiya, 38, with assurances of facilitating a professional collaboration with Kher.

Victim sought professional opportunity

The complainant, Kanhaiya, a native of Uttar Pradesh who currently resides in Oshiwara with his younger brother, is a lyricist and song composer and was seeking a suitable singer for his work.

Fraud allegedly carried out through false assurances

In December 2025, Kanhaiya was introduced to Mehta through a mutual acquaintance, Rinku Dudhani. Mehta allegedly arranged an online interaction with Kher, during which the singer advised Kanhaiya to coordinate further with his manager.

Gaining Kanhaiya’s trust, Mehta later met him at R-City Mall in Ghatkopar and claimed that an advance payment was required to secure recording dates and finalise a contract with Kher. Believing the claim, Kanhaiya transferred Rs 3.25 lakh from his Bank of Baroda account to a bank account held in the name of one Nita Saraikar.

Cheque bounces, fraud uncovered

However, Mehta allegedly began avoiding communication soon after receiving the money. When confronted, he issued a cheque dated January 5 for the same amount, which subsequently bounced.

Kanhaiya then contacted Kher’s manager, who denied receiving any advance payment. Realising he had been duped, Kanhaiya approached Park Site police station and lodged a complaint.

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Police initiate investigation

Police have registered a case under Section 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and have initiated further investigation into the matter.

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