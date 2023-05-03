 Mumbai: Four out of 16 transgender persons clear police physical exam for first time
This is the first time, trans persons have been allowed to appear for tests for recruitment in the Mumbai police.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 11:02 PM IST
Representative Image

Four transgender candidates have cleared the physical exam for the post of police constables and will now appear for the written exam on May 7. Out of seven lakh candidates, 83,745 have cleared the physical test.

They have applied for 8,070 posts for constables. This is the first time, trans persons have been allowed to appear for tests for recruitment in the Mumbai police and 16 transgender candidates had applied.

For the physical test, they were given the option to appear either with male or female candidates and most of them appeared with the latter.

As a result, seven trans persons qualified, which was re-evaluated by Deputy Commissioner of Police Tejashwi Satpute after finding fault with the selection system. With respect to the cut-off list, only four candidates qualified.

