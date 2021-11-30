Mumbai: Four injured after gas cylinder explodes in Worli

Four people were injured in a fire incident after a gas cylinder exploded in Mumbai's Worli area.

The people who suffered injuries have been admitted to a hospital.

Mumbai | Four people got injured in a fire incident in the Worli area after a gas cylinder exploded. People injured in the incident have been admitted to a hospital: BMC — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2021

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 12:24 PM IST