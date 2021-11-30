e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 12:24 PM IST

Mumbai: Four injured after gas cylinder explodes in Worli

ANI
Four people were injured in a fire incident after a gas cylinder exploded in Mumbai's Worli area.

The people who suffered injuries have been admitted to a hospital.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 12:24 PM IST
