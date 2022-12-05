Mumbai: Four held with ambergris worth Rs 70 lakh in Nalasopara | File Photo

Four people were arrested in Nalasopara on Sunday for allegedly possessing ambergris or whale vomit worth Rs70 lakh. The suspects were identified as Navsari residents Tarunkumar Tandel, Shravankumar Tandel, Upenkumar Tandel and Radheshyam Gupta from Nalasopara.

Much sought-after, ambergris is a solid waxy substance which originates in the intestines of a sperm whale. It's used for making medicines and stabilising scent in perfumes.

Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch of the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police raided a hotel in Nalasopara and nabbed the suspects red-handed, with possession of 788 gm ambergris. The action was taken in the presence of panch witnesses and forest officials. The whale vomit was seized only after the forest officials' confirmation that the substance was ambergris.

The quartet was booked under The Wildlife (Protection) Act and further probe is on to ascertain from where the suspects procured the seized item and who was the intended buyer.

Recent offences

Aug: Dombivali police arrests 2 with Rs1.6 cr ambergris

July: Mumbai police nab man trying to sell Rs2.6 cr ambergris

