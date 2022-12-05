e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Four held with ambergris worth Rs 70 lakh in Nalasopara

Mumbai: Four held with ambergris worth Rs 70 lakh in Nalasopara

Much sought-after, ambergris is a solid waxy substance which originates in the intestines of a sperm whale. It's used for making medicines and stabilising scent in perfumes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 09:13 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Four held with ambergris worth Rs 70 lakh in Nalasopara | File Photo
Follow us on

Four people were arrested in Nalasopara on Sunday for allegedly possessing ambergris or whale vomit worth Rs70 lakh. The suspects were identified as Navsari residents Tarunkumar Tandel, Shravankumar Tandel, Upenkumar Tandel and Radheshyam Gupta from Nalasopara.

Much sought-after, ambergris is a solid waxy substance which originates in the intestines of a sperm whale. It's used for making medicines and stabilising scent in perfumes.

Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch of the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police raided a hotel in Nalasopara and nabbed the suspects red-handed, with possession of 788 gm ambergris. The action was taken in the presence of panch witnesses and forest officials. The whale vomit was seized only after the forest officials' confirmation that the substance was ambergris.

The quartet was booked under The Wildlife (Protection) Act and further probe is on to ascertain from where the suspects procured the seized item and who was the intended buyer.

Recent offences

Aug: Dombivali police arrests 2 with Rs1.6 cr ambergris

July: Mumbai police nab man trying to sell Rs2.6 cr ambergris

Read Also
Crime Branch of Pimpri Chinchwad Police arrest 2 for smuggling whale vomit worth Rs 1.1 crore
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Over 7k kids get measles vax in 4 days

Mumbai: Over 7k kids get measles vax in 4 days

Navi Mumbai: Out of 21 measles cases this year, NMMC reported 14 alone in Oct-Nov

Navi Mumbai: Out of 21 measles cases this year, NMMC reported 14 alone in Oct-Nov

Mumbai: Four held with ambergris worth Rs 70 lakh in Nalasopara

Mumbai: Four held with ambergris worth Rs 70 lakh in Nalasopara

Mumbai: HC questions state govt on inclusion of Mahim Nature Park in Dharavi redevelopment project

Mumbai: HC questions state govt on inclusion of Mahim Nature Park in Dharavi redevelopment project

Thane: Professor, peon held for seeking bribe from woman teacher on medical leave; principal on the...

Thane: Professor, peon held for seeking bribe from woman teacher on medical leave; principal on the...