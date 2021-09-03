Mumbai: Four held for milk adulteration, 619 litres seized

The city crime branch has busted a milk adulteration racket in Ghatkopar. Four persons have been arrested and 619 litres of branded milk has been seized. The seized quantity was drained on the spot and 1,655 empty milk bags of different companies were recovered.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch unit 7 officials, along with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials, conducted a raid at Gurunanak Nagar in Ghatkopar East on Thursday morning and the accused were caught red-handed. They were found removing a specific quantity of milk from the packets and refilling it with contaminated water before resealing it, the police said.

The four accused have been identified as Parash Phullepadalla, 35, Suresh Panicker, 26, Vinod Goud, 35, and Venkanna Singaram, 39. They have been charged under the cheating and forgery sections of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 11:38 PM IST