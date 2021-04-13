Mumbai: Four from Rajasthan held for robbing SoBo garment trader of Rs 72 lakh

Mumbai: Four persons, who entered the house of a South Mumbai-based garment trader on April 2, assaulted his 49-year-old wife and robbed Rs 72 lakh, were arrested from Rajasthan. The accused have been identified as Naresh Chaudhary (19) an employee of the trader, and three others identified as Nanji Devasi (19), Govaram Devasi (25), and Narayansingh Rajput (32) all are residents of Rajasthan.

According to VP Road police officials, Naresh entered the trader’s house under the pretext of taking the trader’s mobile phone charger. Trader’s wife without suspecting any foul play, as Naresh used to visit the house regularly, opened the door for him and walked back to the kitchen.

When the trader’s wife went to the kitchen, the three other accused entered the house. One of them accompanied Naresh to the bedroom where the cash was kept. While two other accused went to the kitchen and forcibly covered the woman’s head with a piece of cloth to ensure she doesn’t raise any alarm.

Naresh along with the other accomplice robbed the cash, and all the four accused left the house before the woman could raise any alarm.

Following the incident, a complaint was registered at V P Road police station under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section for causing hurt in Committing robbery (394), house trespass (452) and common intention (34) and began their investigation.

VP Road police officials then tracked Naresh and Narayansingh to an area under the jurisdiction of Sayla police station in Rajasthan and arrested them, while the two other accused were arrested from Jalore.