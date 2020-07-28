Mumbai: Four arrested for protesting, chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ outside activist Saket Gokhale's house, released on bail

Police arrested four men on Saturday for protesting outside activist Saket Gokhale’s housing society in Mira Road on July 24. The group of men allegedly abused and threatened Gokhale and his mother.
According to a report by Indian Express, the accused have been identified as Roshan Ghare (28), Harshal Davane (28), Ranveer Bajpayee (33) and Vishal Patil (35). They were booked on charges of unlawful assembly, they were released on bail the same day. Cops have said that the men were part of the group that had chanted “Jai Shri Ram” and hurled abuses and threats.
Saket Gokhale on Sunday tweeted a video of the incident last week. In the video it can be seen that a group of people standing outside his residential building in Mumbai and threatening him for opposing the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on August 5.
In the tweet, Gokhale had sought urgent assistance from police and the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh "We are taking very serious cognisance of this and have immediately ordered an enquiry into this issue. We will immediately provide you protection. Thane police have been instructed accordingly," the minister tweeted.
The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by Gokhale for stopping the August 5 "Bhoomi Pujan" ceremony for laying down the foundation stone for building a Ram temple in Ayodhya. Gokhale contended that the ceremony would breach the central government's anti-COVID-19 protocol.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)