Mumbai: Four arrested for protesting, chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ outside activist Saket Gokhale's house, released on bail

Police arrested four men on Saturday for protesting outside activist Saket Gokhale’s housing society in Mira Road on July 24. The group of men allegedly abused and threatened Gokhale and his mother.

According to a report by Indian Express, the accused have been identified as Roshan Ghare (28), Harshal Davane (28), Ranveer Bajpayee (33) and Vishal Patil (35). They were booked on charges of unlawful assembly, they were released on bail the same day. Cops have said that the men were part of the group that had chanted “Jai Shri Ram” and hurled abuses and threats.

Saket Gokhale on Sunday tweeted a video of the incident last week. In the video it can be seen that a group of people standing outside his residential building in Mumbai and threatening him for opposing the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on August 5.