Mumbai: Former Mayor Vishakha Raut Disqualified As BMC Corporator Over OBC Certificate Cancellation

Former Mumbai Mayor Vishakha Raut has lost her BMC corporator seat following the cancellation of her OBC caste certificate | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 7, 2026: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Monday formally announced the disqualification of former mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Vishakha Raut at the BMC General Body meeting.

The Palghar Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee cancelled Raut’s Other Backward Class (OBC) certificate on August 20, citing jurisdictional issues.

The Urban Development Department (UDD) subsequently issued her disqualification order through a Government Resolution (GR) dated September 1, paving the way for Monday’s announcement.

Raut Accuses Civic Administration

Raut, however, accused the civic administration of rushing through the process and alleged a blatant misuse of power. She said she would pursue all available legal remedies and meet Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to decide the party’s next course of action.

Raut’s disqualification is the second major setback for Shiv Sena (UBT), reducing its strength in the BMC from 65 to 63. Earlier, party corporator Deepak Sawant, representing Ward 111 in Bhandup, was disqualified after his caste certificate was cancelled by the scrutiny committee.

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Fifth Opposition Corporator Disqualified

Raut is also the fifth Opposition corporator to lose her seat over a caste certificate issue. AIMIM corporators Sameer Ramzan Patel (Ward 137, Govandi) and Roshan Shaikh (Ward 138), along with NCP’s Bushra Nadeem Malik (Ward 170, Kurla East), have also been disqualified after scrutiny committees invalidated the caste certificates used to contest reserved seats.

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