Mumbai: Former Mayor and senior congress leader Ramcharitra Rambhajan Singh passes away

Former Mayor of Mumbai and senior congress leader Ramcharitra Rambhajan Singh passed away on Thursday after prolonged illness.He was 86 year old. He had been admitted in the Laxmi Hospital in Mulund. Five Sons and two daughters are behind him. Congress has lost experienced and Bold leadership in the form of R.R.Singh

Since 1973 to 2002 he was elected as corporator from different wards of Mumbai. During 1993-94 he had seen BMC works as a Mayor. Many development works he had conducted during his tenure of Mayor. In the 1993-94 when Congress was in power in BMC at that time many congress leaders have supported his name for the post of Mayor. In the 1993-94 tenure of Mayor was only one year. He had good relations with all the party corporators and he had done development works for the city in his tenure.

He had also worked on the important Committees of BMC like Standing Committee, Best Committee, Improvement Committee and health Committee. along with important posts of BMC R.R.Singh was also in-charge of Mumbai Congress.He had also run R.R.Education trust and Mulund Citizen Charitable trust and helped many poor citizens.

R.R.Singh was the 'Bhishma Pitamaha' of BMC and one of the tallest leader of BMC. He knew all the regulations and laws of BMC. It's huge loss for congress and city of Mumbai" Said Ravi Raja, Congress Group leader in BMC.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 11:34 PM IST