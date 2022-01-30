Mumbai: Foriegn national arrested for vandalising three vehicles including police van

Mumbai: The Tilak Nagar police have arrested a 29-year-old foreign national for vandalizing three vehicles including a police van. The police said the accused was running out of cash, due to which he got frustrated and vandalised the vehicles.

The police said the arrested accused is identified as Mohammed Siddique Azam Ijaz 29. He came to Mumbai from Sudan in November 2021. He has been staying since then at Crystal hotel in Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai. Police sources claim he was a psychopath. As he was running cashless, he handed over his belongings and passport to the hoteliers and left the place. "For more than a week he was creating ruckus at the International airport making rounds near it. Then on Friday, he was found roaming half-naked near Kaka Jadhav chowk in Chembur," said a police officer.

The police said frustrated Ijaz then started vandalizing the vehicles nearby in Chembur. The complainant Seturaman Pillai tried to counsel and calm him for doing such an act. "But Ijaz instead started pelting stones on him. Another person passing by was hit and injured by the stone-pelting. Alert locals called the control room to inform them about the misbehaviour going on. The police team reached the spot and tried to catch him. When he damaged the glass window of the police van from front and back. We arrested him and are further investigating the matter," said a police officer.

The Tilak Nagar police have registered a case under a section of the Indian penal code and are further investigating the matter.

The police said the accused Ijaz family is staying in Hyderabad and they had been informed about the arrest.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 09:18 PM IST