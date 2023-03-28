 Mumbai: Forest official of Kandalvan Conservation Unit booked by ACB for demanding bribe
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Forest official of Kandalvan Conservation Unit booked by ACB for demanding bribe

Mumbai: Forest official of Kandalvan Conservation Unit booked by ACB for demanding bribe

As the allegations were verified and proved, a case was registered against Gile under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

The Mumbai Unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday registered a bribery case against a forest department official for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹5 lakh from a man for not taking eviction action through the Forest Department against the business activities of the complainant.

Accused demanded ₹5 lakh for not taking eviction action

The government official has been identified as Mahendra Gite, Round Officer, Kandalvan Conservation Unit (West Mumbai), Gokhale College Road, Gorai Borivali, Forest Department Office.

According to the ACB, for not taking eviction action through the Forest Department against the business activities of the complainant and his associate, Gite had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs5 lakh from the complainant.

Victim filed complaint with ACB

“As the complainant was unwilling to pay the demanded amount, he appeared before the ACB on December 07, last year and filed a written complaint against Gite,” the agency official said.

He added that as the allegations were verified and proved, a case was registered against Gile under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Read Also
Mumbai: Assistant labour commissioner arrested by CBI in graft case
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Forest official of Kandalvan Conservation Unit booked by ACB for demanding bribe

Mumbai: Forest official of Kandalvan Conservation Unit booked by ACB for demanding bribe

Mumbai: New traffic arrangement for Dadar Metro Railway station's construction work

Mumbai: New traffic arrangement for Dadar Metro Railway station's construction work

Mumbai: HC permits tenants of ‘enemy property’ to undertake repairs, clarifies no claim in...

Mumbai: HC permits tenants of ‘enemy property’ to undertake repairs, clarifies no claim in...

Mira-Bhayandar: Duo held with 22 kilograms ganja, worth ₹4.42 crore in Kashimira

Mira-Bhayandar: Duo held with 22 kilograms ganja, worth ₹4.42 crore in Kashimira

Mumbai: Court denies relief to mother, two others booked for selling 2-month-old infant for ₹3...

Mumbai: Court denies relief to mother, two others booked for selling 2-month-old infant for ₹3...