Mumbai: Forest official of Kandalvan Conservation Unit booked by ACB for demanding bribe

The Mumbai Unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday registered a bribery case against a forest department official for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹5 lakh from a man for not taking eviction action through the Forest Department against the business activities of the complainant.

Accused demanded ₹5 lakh for not taking eviction action

The government official has been identified as Mahendra Gite, Round Officer, Kandalvan Conservation Unit (West Mumbai), Gokhale College Road, Gorai Borivali, Forest Department Office.

According to the ACB, for not taking eviction action through the Forest Department against the business activities of the complainant and his associate, Gite had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs5 lakh from the complainant.

Victim filed complaint with ACB

“As the complainant was unwilling to pay the demanded amount, he appeared before the ACB on December 07, last year and filed a written complaint against Gite,” the agency official said.

He added that as the allegations were verified and proved, a case was registered against Gile under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

