Mumbai: For road safety, signal sync LED comes up in Matunga; see pics

Mumbai: An ex-corporator, Nehal Shah, worked to install signal sync LED as zebra crossing indicators on footpaths near Maheshwari Udhyan on Matunga’s Dr B A Road for the safety of pedestrians while crossing the road.

“Many times due to various reasons like tall traffic signals, long branches of trees covering the signals, poor eyesight of people, and other reasons lead to people not understanding if the traffic signals have turned green or not for them to cross the road,” Shah mentioned as the reason for taking the initiative.

She was further pushed to pursue the citizen-friendly cause when she saw an elderly couple struggling to cross the road because they were not able to clearly see the signal light.

“Currently these LED lights are implemented on only one road due to constraint of funds,” she mentioned, adding that more such LEDs will come on other roads in her next term.

Also, the cost of the LEDs on this road was around Rs 2.5 lakh but it depends on the road width and the number of LEDs required, she said.

A local resident, Amit Pujari said, “The implementation of the LED strips is a very innovative and helpful idea for the citizens. However, the civic body should also make sure they are maintained and avoid any malfunction.”

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11:17 PM IST