Mumbai: Food Square Manager, Labelling Staff Booked For Allegedly Selling Non-Veg Chocolate With Green Veg Symbol | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Santacruz police have registered a case against the manager of Food Square on Linking Road in Santacruz West and others associated with its labelling department for allegedly selling chocolate containing non-vegetarian ingredients with a green vegetarian symbol on its wrapper.

According to the police, the complainant, Simran Chirag Jain, 29, a lawyer residing in JB Nagar, Andheri, purchased the chocolate from Food Square on October 4, 2026, believing it to be vegetarian because the wrapper carried a green vegetarian symbol. On October 8, her husband, Chirag, checked the ingredients mentioned on the chocolate wrapper and allegedly discovered that it contained non-vegetarian ingredients.

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The complainant subsequently approached the police, alleging that the chocolate had been misleadingly labelled as vegetarian despite containing non-vegetarian ingredients, thereby deceiving her into purchasing the product.

Based on her detailed statement, the Santacruz police registered a case on October 9 against the store manager and other persons associated with the labelling department. The case has been registered under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 52 and 26(2)(ii) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Further investigation is underway.



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