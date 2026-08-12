Mumbai Food Safety Scare: Customer Alleges 'Rotten' Butter Chicken & Saffron Rice Served In ₹212 Zomato Order | X @indiain24hr

A customer in Mumbai’s Andheri West has alleged that he was served food unfit for consumption by the restaurant chain Nothing But Chicken after ordering a ₹212 Butter Chicken and Saffron Rice meal through Zomato.

In a video of the incident, the customer can be heard asking a restaurant staff member about the incident.

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When asked, “Have you served rotten food?”, the staff member acknowledged the issue and offered to replace the order. However, the customer refused the replacement.

The customer pointed out that the order had been placed from the Nothing But Chicken outlet and claimed he has bill and invoice as proof of the purchase. He also alleged that the food had been sent despite being unfit to eat and said he intended to submit it to the food safety authorities.

“I have the bill and invoice. I ordered from Zomato,” the customer said in the video, adding that he would approach the food safety department with the food as evidence.

During the confrontation, the customer identified the staff member as Suhail, who he said was working the night shift. He clarified that he did not believe the staff member was personally responsible for the incident, but questioned why the food had not been checked before being sent to a customer.

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The staff member also objected to being recorded, saying he did not like being filmed. The customer continued to question the restaurant over how such an order could have been dispatched.

The incident has raised concerns over food quality and safety, particularly regarding checks conducted before orders are handed over to delivery partners.

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