Mumbai Food Safety Crackdown: FDA Suspends Licences Of 3 Domino’s Outlets, 2 Bhandup Dhabas Over Hygiene Violations

Maharashtra FDA officials have suspended the licences of three Domino’s outlets in Mumbai and two Bhandup dhabas after inspections found multiple food safety and hygiene violations | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 12, 2026: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business licences of three Domino’s Pizza outlets in Mumbai, along with two chain restaurants in Satara district and two dhabas in Mumbai, following inspections that found multiple violations of food safety and hygiene norms.

According to FDA officials, the action against the three outlets operated by Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. was taken after violations of Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, were detected.

Vile Parle Outlet Violations

At the Vile Parle West outlet, FDA officials found deficiencies in FSSAI licence display, potable water testing, food storage, pest control and hygiene facilities. The establishment was also directed to ensure proper temperature control of frozen food, maintain cleanliness in food storage and preparation areas, and prevent the entry of rodents and pests.

Borivali Outlet Deficiencies

At the Borivali West outlet, deficiencies were reported in food storage, temperature monitoring and food testing. Officials also flagged inadequate segregation of raw and cooked food as well as vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, poor sanitisation of equipment and utensils, grease and food residue in the preparation area, and inadequate pest-control measures.

The Domino’s outlet at R-City Mall, Ghatkopar West, was found lacking proper cleaning and sanitation schedules and pest-control records. The FDA also noted non-compliance with FIFO/FEFO food-storage practices, inadequate temperature control, absence of food-grade certificates for food-contact materials, and deficiencies in food-handler hygiene, medical examination and safety records.

Satara Outlets Also Suspended

In Satara district under Pune division, the FDA suspended the licence of a Domino’s outlet at Malkapur, Karad, where the establishment was found to be 47 per cent non-compliant. Deficiencies were reported in infrastructure, equipment, cleanliness and pest control.

The licence of Sapphire Foods India Ltd. in Karad was also suspended after officials found inadequate segregation between vegetarian and non-vegetarian pizza preparation. Separate ovens and pans were directed to be used. The FDA also flagged the absence of packing and expiry dates on sauce bottles and packets of chilli flakes and oregano kept for customers.

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Dhabas In Bhandup Face Action

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the licences of Mumbai Metro Dhaba and Gulshan Da Punjabi Dhaba, both located in Bhandup, were suspended over serious deficiencies in hygiene, infrastructure, food storage, water testing, ventilation and pest control.

The FDA has directed the establishments to rectify the deficiencies and comply with prescribed food safety standards.

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