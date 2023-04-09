Mumbai: Followers mark 122nd birth anniversary of Shrimad Rajchandraji

Followers of Shrimad Rajchandraji observed the 122nd anniversary of shedding of his mortal coil on Sunday. A self-realised saint, a reformer of Jainism and a remarkable poet-philosopher of the late 19th century, Shrimad Rajchandraji passed away in Rajkot on April 9, 1901.

On Sunday, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, an ardent devotee of Shrimad Rajchandraji and founder of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, held a Satsang in Rajkot in Shrimad Rajchandraji's honour. On Saturday night, there was a Satsang and Pravachan in Mumbai too.

Honoured as Yugpurush and 'Mahatma na Mahatma' for being a spiritual guide to Mahatma Gandhi, Rajchandraji gave the world a rich heritage that continues to guide generations of seekers, in a short span of 34 years. His life and works are an invitation to turn within and discover the eternal truths.

Who was Shrimad Rajchandraji?

Regarded as the torchbearer of Jainism for the modern era, Shrimad Rajchandraji was a revolutionary who did not blindly accept the doctrines inherited by tradition, a practitioner who lived amidst the world yet untouched by it, and an experimenter who had awakened to the truth of His being.

Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur is a global movement that endeavours to enhance the spiritual growth of seekers and benefit the society. With its international headquarters at Dharampur, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur has 202 Satsang centres, 93 Shrimad Rajchandra Youth Groups and 252 Shrimad Rajchandra Divine touch centres.

Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care is an initiative of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur to offer service for the welfare of mankind, animals and the environment.

Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur is playing a key role in universal upliftment by actualizing its Mission Statement – Realise one's True Self and serve others selflessly.