Mumbai: Follow health norms or face action, says Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra announces more curbs due to COVID-19 surge

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the state government has taken a cautious decision in consultation with the union health ministry and state Task Force not to impose a fresh lockdown but introduce additional restrictions to curb gatherings to control the spread of infection in the wake of rising COVID 19 and Omicron Variant cases.

"The government does not want to stop the economic cycle but there should not be any lethargy in following the health norms. The infection needs to be stopped as soon as possible, otherwise, it could put a huge strain on our healthcare system. We don't want to lock everything down by any lockdown. Laws and regulations alone will not be able to tackle such challenges, but every citizen, no matter who is in the society, should combat the virus by adhering to all norms,’’ noted Thackeray.

He also announced that he has issued directions to the agencies including the police to take strict action against those who break the rules. Thackeray had held marathon meetings on Friday with the Task Force, public health and other departments to decide a slew of additional measures to control crowding and also to effectively curb the virus spread.

"As I have seen for the last two years, the state government has from time to time made and enforced regulations through Break the Chain and Mission Begin Again. The majority of citizens are and are eager to follow the rules of health and they follow them but the problem arises due to the attitude of a handful of people not following the rules and acting irresponsibly. It won't work anymore. The rules must be followed otherwise all the agencies and the police have been directed to take strict action against the culprits,’’ said Thackeray.

‘’There is no denying that the health system is under stress today. If the number of patients increases at the same rate, the demand for oxygen may also increase as a large number of patients with symptomatic or unvaccinated patients will have to be hospitalized. In many places today, our doctors, nurses, and frontline medical professionals seem to be suffering from the virus which is a warning to everybody,’’ said CM. He added that the government has strengthened the health infrastructure in the last two years. "But if doctors get sick, where will the new manpower come from?’’ he asked.

Thackeray said the government has announced the closure of schools and colleges. However, he urged the youths not to wander around unnecessarily thinking of the present period as a holiday and become corona spreaders.

Thackeray made a strong case for vaccination and urged for those who have not got vaccine shots to get themselves fully vaccinated on a priority basis. "The severity of the virus or the mortality of Omicron Variant is low due to vaccination and the habit of constantly wearing masks and keeping a safe distance,’’ he noted.

However, the CM warned that in some districts where vaccination is not sufficient, the number of patients may increase and the number of hospital admissions may surge. "Therefore, the government has the option of tightening restrictions in such districts,’’ he said.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 09:25 PM IST