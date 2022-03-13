Mumbai: Flyover at Chedda Nagar Junction awaiting inauguration by Minister, alleges local BJP MLA

Mumbai: The newly constructed flyover at busy Chedda Nagar junction on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) is ready. However, is awaiting inauguration by a minister, alleged local Mulund Legislator of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mihir Kotecha on Twitter.

Kotecha's tweet reads, "Since #MahaVasooliAghadi came to power all infra projects stalled or slowed.The bridge on EEHighway Ghatkopar is awaiting minister to inaugurate it over a month.#Mumbaikars will save 20mins of travel time.@MMRDAOfficial open it or we will open it."

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has constructed the said flyover to resolve the issue of congestion at the Chedda Nagar junction. The unidirectional three-lane flyover is almost complete, saw one of this newspaper's reporters while passing from that area.

Meanwhile, when asked a senior MMRDA official, who did not wish to be named, he said, "Yes the civil work is complete some last minute work such as signages and lights installation work is underway. The flyover will be open to the public soon."

