Mumbai: Five held for kidnapping man in Bhiwandi

Thane: The Bhiwandi Narpoli police have arrested five persons, including a woman, and rescued a 30-year-old man who was kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 15 lakh.

The victim, identified as Mohmmad Shakil Khan (30), was wrongly confined in a garage at Ambernath. Khan is manager at a footwear factory in Bhiwandi.

The arrested kidnappers have been identified as Shagir Abdul Rehman Chaudhary (30), who is the prime accused; Abdul Kalam Khan (29), who arranged the vehicle to travel; Swati Mali (26) — all residents of Ulhasnagar; Wasiullah Khan Chaudhary, a resident of Ambernath who is the owner of the garage where the victim was kept, and Wasim Israr Khan (29), who tied up the victim in the garage.

The absconding kidnapper is Salman (32). Both Wasim and Salman are residents of Pune. On February 5, the victim told his wife Asma that he was going to Mumbai for some work.

When he did not return home, Asma contacted his factory owner and she was told that he had not gone to the factory. She went to the police station and registered a missing complaint on February 6.

On February 7, Asma received a ransom call for Rs 15 lakh. The police then booked a kidnapping case. The kidnappers called her again for a couple of times and told her to arrange the money and get it to Kalyan. The investigating officer revealed that the accused used the victim’s cellphone to make the ransom calls.

Police inspector Ravindra Wani said, “Based on mobile tower location, we reached the Ambernath garage. It was shut from outside. We called the fire brigade and unlocked the shutter.

Shakil was rescued and one of the accused, Wasim, was held.” Later, Swati, Wasiullah, Abdul Kalam were also caught. On February 8, Shagir was arrested from Ulhasnagar.

During interrogation, Shagir, who is an ex-employee of the footwear factory, had some disputes over money with Shakil.

Shagir contacted Shakil on WhatsApp, pretending that he was a girl. They chatted for three months and later he insisted on meeting Shakil. Shagir contacted his neighbour Swati she agreed to meet Shakil as the girl. On February 5, when Shakil had gone to meet her in Kalyan he was kidnapped.

The five accused were produced in the court and they were remanded in police custody till February 12. Police are looking out for the absconding accused.