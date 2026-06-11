Mumbai Fisherfolk Protest BMC's Seizure Of Boats At Girgaon Chowpatty During Monsoon Ban | file pic

Mumbai: Fishing communities in Mumbai have opposed what they called was an "arbitrary and illegal" operation by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, who forcibly removed and seized several fishing boats anchored at Girgaon Chowpatty on Thursday.

Activists and local community leaders have condemned the civic body's action, labelling it highly insensitive and a direct threat to the livelihoods of indigenous Koli fishermen. The incident occurred during the annual statutory monsoon fishing ban, a period when local fishermen customarily station their licensed boats along the seashore for safety until fishing activities resume.

In a formal complaint addressed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior civic officials, activist Godfrey Pimenta demanded immediate government intervention. "This long-standing practice has been followed for decades. The fishermen are legally prevented from undertaking fishing activities during the monsoon and have no alternative but to keep their boats stationed on the shore," Pimenta stated, adding that the action violates the fundamental right to livelihood under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

Concerns have been raised regarding potential structural damage caused to the vessels during the removal and transport process. For many resource-strapped families, these boats represent their life savings.

The local community has urged the State Government to initiate an independent inquiry into the incident, fix responsibility on the errant officers, and launch strict disciplinary proceedings. Demands have also been made for the immediate, unconditional restoration of all seized boats, alongside a thorough assessment of any damages to ensure affected families receive swift and suitable financial compensation.

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