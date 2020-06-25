Mumbai: Fire in Raghuvanshi Mill compound in Lower Parel under control, cooling operation underway

A fire broke out at Raghuvanshi Mill compound in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area on Thursday. At least eight fire engines and six jumbo water tankers had been rushed to the spot. The blaze erupted around 9.30 am in a 2-storey commercial building.

According to the lastest report, the fire was under control and the cooling operation had begun at around 5.45 pm. There was no report of any casualty. This was the third fire incident reported in the city on Thursday.

Here are the pictures: