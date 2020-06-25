Mumbai: Fire in Raghuvanshi Mill compound in Lower Parel under control, cooling operation underway

A fire broke out at Raghuvanshi Mill compound in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area on Thursday. At least eight fire engines and six jumbo water tankers had been rushed to the spot. The blaze erupted around 9.30 am in a 2-storey commercial building.
According to the lastest report, the fire was under control and the cooling operation had begun at around 5.45 pm. There was no report of any casualty. This was the third fire incident reported in the city on Thursday.
Here are the pictures:
Earlier today, a fire broke out at the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait office in south Mumbai's Nariman Point area. The bank is located in the Jolly Maker Chamber 2 building.
The flames spread across the electric wiring and installations, office furniture, records and important documents, computers, UPS battery and false ceiling in an area of 4,000 sq ft on the ground floor. Nine fire engines, including water tankers, were at the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze.
Another fire broke out in Andheri's Marol area. A level-two fire was reported at Nand-Dham Industrial estate. The incident was reported at around 12.50 am and no injuries were reported. A fireman was rushed to the hospital after fainting during the operation.
