Mumbai: Fire Engulfs 2 Buses At Wadala Truck Terminal, No Injuries Reported | VIDEO

Fire destroys two parked buses at Wadala Truck Terminal after spreading from nearby garbage pile | File Photo

Mumbai, April 20: Two empty private buses were engulfed in fire at Wadala Truck Terminal, near Wadala RTO on Monday afternoon.

Fire breaks out at Wadala Truck Terminal

"The incident was reported to Mumbai Fire Brigade at 1.14 pm and the blaze was doused at 2.10 pm. The fire broke out in a private bus parked by the roadside. No injuries were reported," officials from the BMC Disaster Management Cell said.

Flames spread from garbage pile

However, onlookers said that the fire had initially been confined to the garbage piled near Nilgiri Building, opposite Wadala Truck Terminal, and the flames quickly spread to a private bus parked there for months and then to another bus within minutes. Locals tried to control the fire, but it intensified rapidly.

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Fire brigade response and damage

"Crowd of onlookers from the Wadala RTO and Truck Terminal immediately had gathered at the spot. The fire brigade took nearly an hour to extinguish the blaze. Both buses were completely gutted. Wadala TT Police also reached the spot immediately," said Sudharshan N, a local resident.

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