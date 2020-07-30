Mumbai fire brigade officials rescue 21-year-old woman who fell into Dahisar river

Mumbai Fire Brigade officials on Thursday rescued a 21-year-old woman who fell into a 30 feet deep river at Dahisar.
According to Mumbai Fire Brigade's statement, the woman was identified as Snehal Kamsherkar. She was pulled out using ropes and a ladder. She has been treated at a hospital and sent home.
In another incident, on July 23, two girls, who had ventured into Madhya Pradesh's Pench river here to take a selfie while standing on a rock, were rescued by police, district administration and local people.
The incident happened on July 23 when a group of girls ventured into the riverside and two of them got stuck after water level rose. According to reports, a group of six girls came to the riverside of which two went into the Pench river to click selfie but they stuck after the water level of the river rose.
A team of police personnel managed to rescue the girls with the help of local administration and also some of the villagers.
