Mumbai Fire Brigade gets new chief

After holding the post of Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of the Mumbai Fire Brigade for over five years, Prabhat Rahangdale will now be the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) disaster management of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Meanwhile, Deputy Fire Officer Shashiskant Anant Kale has replaced Rahangdale as CFO, stated an official order of the civic body.

Besides Disaster Management, Rahangdale will also be incharge of other civic body owned/run sports complexes, swimming pools, civic auditoriums, civic security department, disaster management units and civic printing press.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Pawar, Joint Municipal Commissioner (Improvement) will also hold additional charges to overlook working of the Mumbai Fire Brigade.