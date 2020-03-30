Mumbai: Fire breaks out on the 4th floor of Mantralaya

A minor fire has broken out on the fourth floor of the seven-storey Mantralaya building in Mumbai. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Reportedly, a short circuit took place at 8:29 pm on Monday in the main building.
No injuries have been reported.
(More details awaited)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)