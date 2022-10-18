Mumbai: Fire breaks out on Andheri's Yari Road due to gas pipeline burst; no injuries reported

Screengrab from the video | Twitter

A fire broke out due to gas pipeline burst in Mumbai's Andheri area. The incident reportedly happened at Yari road. The incident happened on October 18 around 11.52 am.

The visuals show fire blazing while those in the vicinity try to ward off people from going closer to the site.

The fire department official said that the fire was doused by 12.44 pm using two high pressure pumps and by shutting off the png line.

Read Also Thane: Major fire at Shil Phata godown

The fire was caused due to MGL leakage, the officials noted and added that it was confined to the roadside and did not cause damages elsewhere nor was anyone injured.

The pipeline was damaged during an excavation work being carried out by a contractor of water department which later caused the fire, the officials elaborated on the cause of the fire.

Mumbai fire brigade, police, Ward Garden staff, ambulance and MGL staff were mobilized to prevent any further damage.

The news of fire at Yari road comes amidst increasing fire incidents being reported in the city and metropolitan region. Earlier in October, fire broke out in a Chembur residential building which injured six. While in another incident, a storage unit for bamboos in a western suburb had caught fire.