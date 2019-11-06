Mumbai: Fire breaks out in plastic godown

MUMBAI: A massive fire broke out in a plastic godown named Parmar Industrial Estate in Kachpada in Malad West on Tuesday evening at 7.45. Fire fighting operations are underway and as of now no casualty was reported in the incident

According to the information received by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire first broke in a closed plastic godown situated on the first floor of the ground + three storey building. Later as it escalated the fire department around 8.30 declared it at level 2 fire.

Around 9.50 pm the fire was spreading afterwhich fire department declared it as level 3 fire. Fire confined to stock of plastic materials in an area of 2000 sq.feet closed godown.

As soon as the fire call was received, a team of fire fighters with eight fire engines, six jumbo water tankers were rushed to the spot. Along with fire brigade, police also reached the spot to dispearse crowd gathered at the spot. Fire fighting operations are still going on.