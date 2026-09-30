Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Pantry Car Of Empty Howrah Duronto Express At CSMT Yard; Train Rescheduled - VIDEO

VIDEO: Fire Breaks Out In Pantry Car Of Empty Howrah Duronto Express At CSMT Yard; Train Rescheduled |

Mumbai: A fire broke out in the pantry car of an empty rake of Train No. 12261 (CSMT–Howrah Duronto Express) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) yard in Mumbai early Wednesday morning.

Details On The Fire Incident

The fire broke out in Pantry Car No. SCR/192967 at around 3:40 am, following which the fire brigade was immediately alerted. Fire personnel reached the spot at around 4:01 am and brought the blaze under control by 4:05 am, railway authorities said.

Fire in Duronto Express Pantry Car, No Casualties



A fire broke out in the pantry car of the Mumbai-Howrah Duronto Express while the train was stationary at a railway platform.



The blaze was brought under control by railway personnel and emergency teams. No injuries or… pic.twitter.com/ehh4uCsgGy — RealReport24x7 (@RealReport24X7) September 30, 2026

Visuals Of Fire Surface, Panic Seen

Visuals of the incident have surfaced online, showing several people on the railway tracks as efforts were made to douse the fire. Thick smoke can be seen billowing from the pantry car of the stationary train, while people gathered around the site. The rake was empty at the time of the incident and no passengers were present or injured, authorities said.

Train Rescheduled

The fire also affected the scheduled departure of the Howrah Duronto Express. The train was originally scheduled to depart from CSMT at 5:15 pm on September 29. According to an update issued by the official account of the Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Central Railway, the train was later rescheduled to 8:30 am on September 30.

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"Train No. 12261 CSMT-HOWRAH DURONTO EXP Sch Dep 17:15 HRS on 29/09/2026 is RE-RE-RESCHEDULED at 08:30 HRS on 30/09/2026," the railway authorities said in the update, citing inconvenience to passengers.

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