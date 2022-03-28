Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mumbadevi injuring five

A fire broke out in a commercial building injuring five people in Mumbadevi area on Monday.

“Five persons have suffered injuries in the fire that broke out in a commercial building late in the evening,” a fire brigade officer said.

“The fire erupted on the third floor of 'Patel Building' on Memon Street in the Mumbadevi area at around 6.45 pm. Three fire engines were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused within half an hour,” he added.

The five people who sustained injuries in the blaze are Tapanu Roy (M) 30 yrs, Falas Ravidas (M) 20 yrs, Falas Mandal (M) 20 yrs, Guladhar Mandal (M) 25 yrs and Sujan Ravidas (M) 24 yrs.

All of the injured were taken to the nearby GT Hospital for treatment, the official said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 11:17 PM IST